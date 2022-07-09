Exane Derivatives Makes New $79,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.65%.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.