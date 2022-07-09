Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 1,883 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

