Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 526 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

