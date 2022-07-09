Exane Derivatives Reduces Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $9,126,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

