Exane Derivatives Sells 108 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Okta were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.06. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.