Exane Derivatives Sells 1,211 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

