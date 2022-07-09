Exane Derivatives Sells 1,525 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $20.97 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $305.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 551.26 and a current ratio of 551.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 61.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero purchased 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,914.56. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,914.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $28,073.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 6,161 shares in the company, valued at $152,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

