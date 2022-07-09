Exane Derivatives Sells 157 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $371,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,077,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $123.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.