Exane Derivatives Sells 185 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Garmin were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

GRMN stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

