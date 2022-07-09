Exane Derivatives Sells 2,028 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned 0.05% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 30,158.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

