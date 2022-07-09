Exane Derivatives Sells 370 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MBUU stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

