Exane Derivatives Sells 4,424 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,452,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,244,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 539,980 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 989,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 472,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

