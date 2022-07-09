Exane Derivatives Sells 539 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

