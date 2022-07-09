Exane Derivatives Sells 557 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Acushnet were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 21.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $44.62 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

