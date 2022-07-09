Exane Derivatives Sells 566 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.70.

CHTR stock opened at $463.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.