Exane Derivatives Sells 714 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in eXp World were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in eXp World by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 68,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eXp World by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $720,468,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

EXPI opened at $14.51 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 3.09.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

