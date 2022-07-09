Exane Derivatives Takes $71,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,076 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $124.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

