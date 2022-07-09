Exane Derivatives Takes Position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.