Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

