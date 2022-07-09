Exane Derivatives Trims Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Fastly were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 630,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fastly by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 146,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $550,852 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

