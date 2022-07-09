Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after buying an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, RP Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

