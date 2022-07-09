Field & Main Bank Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,545.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

