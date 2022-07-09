Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after buying an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after acquiring an additional 515,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.22 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.