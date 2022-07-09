Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 60 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 179,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 77,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.15. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

