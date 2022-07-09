Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,801,000 after buying an additional 394,674 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN opened at $23.87 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,732.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,822.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 135,092 shares of company stock valued at $602,497. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.