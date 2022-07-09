Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 758 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $6,229,000. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

