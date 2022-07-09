Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

