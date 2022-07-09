Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,256.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,545.69. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

