Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

