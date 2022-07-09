HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

HealthEquity stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.