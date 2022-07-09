Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.