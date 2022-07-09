Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

