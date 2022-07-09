Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $109.30 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

