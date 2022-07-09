Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $100.23.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

