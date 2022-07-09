Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $194.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $216.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

