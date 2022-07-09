Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,789,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Heska by 10.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 337,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Heska by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Heska by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Heska by 164.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 181,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112,997 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.20.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.