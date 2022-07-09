Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AKR opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.