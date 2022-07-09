Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Diodes by 310.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

