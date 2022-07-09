Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.