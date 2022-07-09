Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 3,463 The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 298,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,225,000 after buying an additional 2,550,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Davis acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of BCO opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $80.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

