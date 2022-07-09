Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Commercial Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.