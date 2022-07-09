Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Dillard’s by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dillard’s by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDS opened at $207.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $416.71.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

