Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jabil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

