Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,337 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AFG stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

