Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 19.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,024,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Insperity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

