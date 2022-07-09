Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after acquiring an additional 412,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.