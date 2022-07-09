Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 1,696 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $1,130,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 272,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.10.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $118.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.51.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.