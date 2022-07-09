Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 3,527 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

