Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 35,714 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,912 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 364.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,537 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 948,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 671,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.77.

Shares of HL opened at $3.65 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

