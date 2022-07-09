Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 3,585 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

